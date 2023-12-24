FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne government offices will be closed on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 in recognition of Christmas, and on Monday, January 1 in recognition of New Year’s Day.

Residential garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday, December 25 and the collection schedule will be pushed back one day that week, with Friday collections taking place on Saturday. Likewise, garbage and recycling will be not be collected on January 1 and the collection schedule will be pushed back one day that week as well, with Friday collections taking place on Saturday.

Those who would like their bulk garbage items collected over the holidays should contact 311 to schedule a pick-up time.

City offices will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, December 27 and Tuesday, January 2.