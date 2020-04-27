Donations and Pick-up still underway at ReStore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– With businesses making changes as a result of the pandemic, places such as Habitat for Humanity ReStore are still accepting donations and allowing pickups.

“We opened back up for donations 2 weeks ago, we were able to almost get to our pre-COVID levels fairly quickly. Over the past 2 weeks Fort Wayne has really shown up and we are very thankful for that,” says Mara Kessler from Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

While in-store operations at ReStore are halted, the donations and pickups continue with proper procedures in place.

“We came up with a process that while the store is completely close right now, our physical store,” explains Kessler, “We do a limited to no contact drop off situation to where you just pull up to our awning. You can drop off any items that you have with or without assistance.”

Restore accepts furniture, building materials, and working used appliances. Many things that you may come across while doing spring cleaning. If you are in the market for certain items, they developed a website just for the purpose of being able to browse the store, without being in the store.

“We have an online store that we have that you can purchase items and then do a no contact pick up of those items as well,” describes Kessler, “You pull up, call the number on the sign out there and we come out and assist you with your stuff.”

Donations are accepted Monday-Saturday 12 pm to 5 pm.