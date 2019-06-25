Donation to American Red Cross leads to new bloodmobile purchase

Over the course of its expected 10-year lifespan, the bloodmobile will collect approximately 30,000 units of blood, helping thousands of patients.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Steel Dynamics, Inc. donation lead to the purchase of a new state-of-the-art bloodmobile to serve Northeast Indiana. The company gave the American Red Cross $375,000 and Tuesday officials cut the ribbon on the vehicle at Steel Dynamics Corporate Headquarters in Fort Wayne.

The bloodmobile will feature improved climate control and advanced technology to enhance the blood donor experience. This vehicle will increase the number of possible mobile blood drives across the region.

“We are incredibly grateful to Steel Dynamics for their gift, which is actually a gift of life for so many people,” Chad Priest, CEO for the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross, said. “Now, blood donors will have access to a modern bloodmobile, making the process easier and more comfortable than ever. On behalf of those donors, and the countless patients they will help, we express our deepest thanks to Steel Dynamics.”

Over the course of its expected 10-year lifespan, the bloodmobile will collect approximately 30,000 units of blood, helping thousands of patients. The Red Cross supplies more than 40 percent of the nation’s blood, and needs an average of 450 blood donations each day to support patients at 80 hospitals in Indiana.

“We are honored and privileged to have the opportunity to support the American Red Cross through our charitable foundation and our own team’s volunteerism,” Mark Millett, Steel Dynamics co-founder and chief executive officer, said. “We hold the American Red Cross and its thousands of volunteers in the highest regard, as they spread their critical mission across the world.”

Those interested in giving blood are encouraged to find a donation opportunities at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS.