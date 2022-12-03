FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop small while giving back to an organization with local ties.

The Fort Wayne Merry Maker s Market & Winter Drive is a chance to shop more than 35 vendors, including food and beverage options, all while donating clothes to keep kids warm through the winter months. Fort Wayne Maker s Market presents the event on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.

Those who come to the market are asked to donate new and gently used winter items of all

kinds to fit children ages 6-18, like coats, hats, ear warmers, gloves, scarves, socks, snow pants and snowsuits.

The market is Saturday at The Venue at Charlie’s Place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from

noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers said admission is free when you donate to the winter drive.