ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – This is a sign to dust off your bookshelf.

Trine University is collecting books to prepare for the annual Book Night, an event where literature is available for free.

Gently-used books can be donated at locations around Angola for the upcoming giveaway. Textbooks cannot be donated.

Several spots in Angola’s Public Square are accepting books: Caleo Cafe, Elemento, and Angola City Hall.

Other places to donate include Calvary Lutheran Church, First Congregational United Church of Christ, and Taylor Hall on Trine’s campus. Books are being accepted at each location through Sept. 15.

The public is invited to Book Night on Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Trine’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. You can also buy dinner from the Hoosier Mama food truck in the parking lot. The university’s theater department is performing open rehearsals of the fall play, “Dracula,” in Ryan Concert Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.