Don Hall’s Triangle Park location not reopening, for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Don Hall’s announced Thursday that their Triangle Park restaurant will not be reopening, at least for now.

The chain is remaining optimistic about the location eventually reopening. For the meantime, however, the employees will be relocating to other locations.

Other locations will be reopening with extended hours:

Hall’s Original: Dining rooms reopening Tuesday, July 7. Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dining rooms reopening Tuesday, July 7. Hall’s Commissary: Dining rooms reopening Tuesday, July 7 Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dining rooms reopening Tuesday, July 7 Hall’s Hollywood Drive-In: 75% capacity Daily: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Curbside Service: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

75% capacity Hall’s Prime Rib (State St.): 75% capacity Daily: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

75% capacity The Gas House/The Deck: 75% capacity Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

75% capacity Takaoka: 75% capacity Sunday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

75% capacity The Factory: 75% capacity Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

75% capacity The Tavern: 75% capacity Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

75% capacity Hall’s Takes the Cake/Hall’s Catering: Fully open and taking reservations for gatherings up to 250 people

Hall’s said issued a statement saying: