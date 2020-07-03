Don Hall’s Triangle Park location not reopening, for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Don Hall’s announced Thursday that their Triangle Park restaurant will not be reopening, at least for now.
The chain is remaining optimistic about the location eventually reopening. For the meantime, however, the employees will be relocating to other locations.
Other locations will be reopening with extended hours:
- Hall’s Original: Dining rooms reopening Tuesday, July 7.
- Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hall’s Commissary: Dining rooms reopening Tuesday, July 7
- Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Hall’s Hollywood Drive-In: 75% capacity
- Daily: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Curbside Service: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Hall’s Prime Rib (State St.): 75% capacity
- Daily: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- The Gas House/The Deck: 75% capacity
- Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Takaoka: 75% capacity
- Sunday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- The Factory: 75% capacity
- Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The Tavern: 75% capacity
- Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hall’s Takes the Cake/Hall’s Catering: Fully open and taking reservations for gatherings up to 250 people
Hall’s said issued a statement saying:
“Our company has been in business in Fort Wayne for nearly 75 years, and at Triangle Park for 34 years. In that time, we have been blessed with many wonderful, loyal customers and we hope to be serving you in our Trier Road location, sooner rather than later! Until then, please visit us at any of our other locations. We’d love to see you!”The Hall’s