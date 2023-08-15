INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A Fort Wayne car dealership was recognized Wednesday by Governor Eric Holcomb for 53 years of business.

The Half Century Award was given to Don Ayres Honda, along with other businesses around the state that have been operating for more than 50 years and have been involved in community service. The business on Lima Road was founded in 1970 by Don Ayres, and now the family business is operated by Sara Ayres, according to the dealership website.

The new and used car dealer was the only Allen County business to receive the Half Century Award this year.