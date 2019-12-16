Don Ayres Honda acquires Fort Wayne Acura

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Don Ayres Honda has acquired Fort Wayne Acura from the Bob Rohrman Auto Group.

Don Ayres Honda announced the deal in a news release Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

“These are exciting times for the Acura brand,” said Don Ayres Honda President Sara Ayres Craig. “With Acura’s focus on the luxury and high-performance segment within Honda, this move aligns well with our desire to serve the region’s automotive needs.

“In addition to providing customers with a selection of new and used Acura vehicles, we will of course continue to offer the award-winning sales and service that have defined Don Ayres Honda since my father founded the dealership in 1970.”

The Fort Wayne Acura dealership, located at 5000 Illinois Road, will become Don Ayres Acura.