FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Moriah McQuay dug out her veil Tuesday morning, she couldn’t believe what was about to happen was actually, for real this time, going to happen.

There had been the week-long trip to Alaska in an attempt to elope more than three years ago. What she and her fiancé didn’t know at the time was that it takes five business days – five days they didn’t have because of the weekend – to get a marriage license there.

There had been huge a party with friends and family planned in October 2020, but Covid ruined that. Things, she said and her fiancé Michael Shepherd said, just kept falling through.

Until Tuesday.

Or as people across the nation had dubbed it, “Twosday,” due to the palindromic nature of 2/22/22.

McQuay and her fiancé felt – like many people here and across the country – that it was the perfect day to get married.

“It’s once in a lifetime,” McQuay said. “Just like the Talking Heads song.”

Moriah McQuay and Michael Shepherd, holding their son Raphael, get married on “Twosday” at the Allen County Courthouse.

Brides- and grooms- flocked to the third floor of the Allen County Courthouse after hours as court officials and magistrates took an unheard of 12 weddings in the span of about an hour.

Usually there might be one or two weddings on any given day, if any, Allen Circuit Court Ashley Hand said. Sometimes – sometimes – there might be three or four on Valentine’s Day.

The amount on “Twosday” hadn’t been seen.

“Today’s been pretty crazy,” Hand said.

Court officials began receiving requests last month for weddings on 2/22/22, and as soon as they reached six they knew they needed to make plans for extra magistrates, Hand said.

So she and two others were splitting the wedding groups between three courtrooms to give everyone time to take pictures and not be rushed through their ceremonies.

Some couples who came to the courthouse had a thing for numbers and wanted their wedding date to be unique. Some thought it was as good a day as any other to take the plunge.

“I saw them talk about it on a reality television show, and I was told I had to pick a date, so I picked the date,” said Rashonda Muckelroy, who became Rashonda Denhem after marrying Rohn Denhem.

“It was easy on me,” Rohn said. “Easy for me to remember.”

Austin Keith and Sarah McGlothlin, both of Syracuse, were trying to be sneaky.

They went to work at the Polywood outdoor furniture store that morning and then spent a car ride to Fort Wayne listening to music. They had planned to be alone, not knowing a television camera would be there filming their wedding.

“Well, this whole thing was kind of impromptu, anyway,” said Keith, noting they decided on the actual day about a week ago when he noticed the unusual date approaching.

Both wanted a wedding for themselves – they knew it was coming at some point – without the festivities of having a lot of people. having it on a palindromic day was icing on the cake.

When they joined hands and looked into each other’s eyes as Magistrate Jesus Trevino went through the marriage vows, McGlothlin wearing the opal ring Keith had given to her, one with a stone refurbished from an 1860s ring, the television camera, the court room, everything around them disappeared.

“I was ready to cry,” McGlothlin said. “I was ready for this.”

Before her ceremony, Moriah McQuay took one more glance at herself in the turned off television screen in the court room and adjusted the veil on her head. She had bought it at a thrift store for the Alaska wedding and proceeded to decorate it with silver stars, charms and paper butterflies.

At one point, she had begun to wonder whether she was going to ever really wear it for her wedding. But then, there she was, ready to get hitched with her three children from a previous relationship and her one child with her soon-to-be husband alongside her.

“I’m freaked out,” she said. “I’m excited, but this is so surreal.”

Minutes later, they were husband and wife, embracing in a kiss and long hug while the rest of the kids clapped. Finally, it had happened.

And as for the honeymoon, her now husband had an idea.

“We’re going to BurgerFi,” he said. “Kids eat free on Tuesdays.”

As if there couldn’t be a more perfect Tuesday.