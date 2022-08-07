FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.

Four 45-minute dog swim sessions start at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. with no more than 25 dogs for each session.

The rules say only dogs can be in the water, and handlers must remain on deck.

Organizers noted regular pool admission fees apply for humans.

Northside Pool closed to the public for the season Saturday.