Dog that mauled woman to death euthanized

A home on High Street in Matthews where a woman was fatally attacked by a dog is shown Oct. 19, 2021.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Pit bull that fatally attacked a woman in a home in Grant County last month has been euthanized.

Matthews Town Marshall Chet Johnson told WANE 15 on Friday that the dog had been put down. He did not know when.

It was Oct. 19 when police and medics were called to a home at 303 High Street in Matthews on a report of a dog bite.

Authorities said 69-year-old Kathleen Bertram went to sit down in an “uneven” chair in the living room of the home while holding her 3-year-old granddaughter, and fell to the floor. When the child began crying, the dog charged into the living room and attacked Bertram as she laid on the floor, biting down on the woman’s neck.

Medics arrived at the home to find Bertram bleeding from both sides of her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marion Animal Control used a tranquilizer on the dog to remove it from the home after the attack, and it was quarantined, police said.

The Grant County prosecutor told WANE 15 the incident was not considered criminal.