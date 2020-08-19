Dog reunited with family after 7 months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Reunited and it feels so good! A dog that went missing in January was reunited with its family recently after a 7-month search.

Gunner relaxes at home after being lost for 7 months. (Brandon Schuller)

It was January when Gunner and his family’s other dog were let out of their Waterloo home, and Gunner disappeared. The family searched for the dog, and contacted local animal and humane shelters for months, but had no luck.

Owner Brandon Schuller told WANE 15 they tracked his prints to a nearby highway, so they assumed he was taken.

Gunner was found a week ago at a home in Leo, some 15 miles away.

The DeKalb Humane Society shared a picture of Gunner, who they named Oreo, on its Facebook page afterward. His owner stumbled on the post and immediately messaged the shelter.

The dog and family were reunited Friday.

The DeKalb Humane Society shared a video of the reunion on its Facebook page on Monday. Take a look at the scene in the video above.

After months without shelter, Gunner has a staph infection but he is being treated.