Dog rescued after fire at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog was rescued and returned to its owner after a fire at a southwest Fort Wayne home.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a call of a fire around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Wendover Road.

The fire department found smoke and fire coming from the garage and main living room in the house, but a woman was outside and told crews her dog was still inside somewhere. Crews went into the home, searched for the dog, and were able to find it safely before bringing it outside and returning it to the owner.

Crews were able to get control of the scene within 8 minutes.

No injuries were reported.