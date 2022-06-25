FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you hear barking coming from the Coliseum, don’t worry– there’s an explanation.

Kentuckiana Pug Rescue (KPR) organized an event to show love to our four-legged friends, specifically pugs, and proceeds support the fostering and adoption efforts the group stands for.

The event kicked off with a parade of foster pugs. Throughout the day, there are contests to determine the biggest and smallest dogs, the best shedder, the best kisser and more to showcase the many features of different pugs. Pugs can also compete in races and other contests, while owners can check out pug-related vendors.

Pugs are at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event costs $5 per person or $15 per family. Organizers said all proceeds go to KPR.

According to the website, KPR works with dog lovers in Indiana and Kentucky to find forever homes for pugs. The organization doesn’t have a headquarters, so each pug stays with a foster family until they’re adopted.