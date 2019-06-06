Dog found injured, emaciated; tips needed to solve case

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hoping tips from the public can help solve a cruelty cold case from February.

CASE DETAILS:

On February 18, 2019, a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control officer was flagged down by several people who had stopped on the side of the road in the 2300 block of St. Mary’s Avenue. A dog was found there struggling to walk. It was emaciated and injured. The officer contacted several residents and businesses in the area and was working to identify the dog and its owner, but was unable to do so.

This dog was found emaciated and injured in the 2300 block of St Mary's Avenue on February 18, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: FWACC)

“We want to know what happened and why it was injured. Getting those questions answered can also rule out a lot of those things, so if you think you’ve seen this dog give us a call with any information you might have,” Holly Pasquinelli, Community Relations and Education Specialist at FWACC said.

The dog was brought back to the shelter, but due to the extent of its injuries, the dog was humanely euthanized.

“Animal cruelty is a crime. We work day-in and day-out to stop animal cruelty cases, but when we do get them in, we have a full team of investigators who investigate and we really want to be the voice for that voiceless animal,” Pasquinelli said.



TIPS:

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244

Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)

