FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mobile home caught fire Saturday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. The people involved- one adult and one child- made it out safely with no injuries, but a dog died in the fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive around 1:11 p.m. and got the fire under control around 1:24 p.m. Crews found flames were coming from the back bedroom and spread through the whole home.

FWFD said the heavy fire combined with breezy conditions affected the amount of time it took to get the fire under control. There was heavy smoke and fire damage, and moderate water damage.

The smoke detector was not working, according to the report. The fire is under investigation.

Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.