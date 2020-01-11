‘Dog Days of Winter’ exhibit opens to public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is helping young visitors imagine what it would be like to own a dog or to be one.

On Saturday, the conservatory’s “Dog Days of Winter” Garden Exhibit opened to the public.

A variety of topiary breeds occupy the garden beds and the Dog Park Agility Course is a playground for doggie-wannabes.

Visitors can also learn about pet care at the Doggie Doctor and take a quiz to find out which breed they are most like.

The exhibit runs through April 12.

Tickets for adults are $5, children 3 years old to 17 years old pay $3 and children under 2 are free.