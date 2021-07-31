Dog Days of Summer golf outing raises money for Navy Club

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The second Dog Days of Summer golf outing honors veterans and raises money for the Navy Club.

Golfers took to the links at Whispering Pines Golf Course for the annual golf outing hosted by the Navy Club Ship 245 New Haven. The event started with a presentation by the local U.S. Navy Color Guard and the singing of the National Anthem, then a shotgun start for the golfers.

“A fundraiser to help veterans of all branches of service really,” said Darrell Kindschy, Commander for the club. “It’s great to be out here today. I mean, we got beautiful weather, and we’ve had 30 Golf teams. And so I think everybody that came here today was very pleased and happy.”

Navy Club Ship 245 New Haven started the event in 2019 to help support its stability, growth, and overall local presence. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.