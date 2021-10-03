Dog Days of Autumn is back, highlights importance of mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fun and treats are for dogs and humans alike at the second annual Dog Days of Autumn.

Meet and greet local vendors, play games, enjoy food trucks, hot cider, and treats Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, the Humane Fort Wayne event is growing as there are more activities and vendors to enjoy. The event was made possible with the Content Creators of Color Project.

This is a free event for the public to celebrate animals and “to recognize mental health during these COVID-19 times,” according to a press release.

Dog Days of Autumn is happening at the location of the Lutheran Center for Health Services and Lutheran Park at 3024 Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne.