FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials are gearing up election poll workers just about a month away from election day.

According to the Allen County Election Board, each political party is responsible for providing poll workers. They’ve requested to have 656 poll workers in total.

Derek Camp, Chair of the Allen County Democratic Party, says the Democratic Party has more than enough poll workers, even double the number asked of them. He attributes the turnout of poll workers to the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer and recruiting efforts.

“I think the other thing that we’ve been doing, we’ve been getting a lot more organized than we have been and pushing it earlier, we got a team together and set weekly goals of ‘we need this many people,’ and they just knocked it out of the park,” Camp said.

Compared to previous years, Camp says they’ve seen a greater turnout.

“The number we’ve had has been substantially higher,” Camp said. “The last couple of years though the Democratic Party has been able to fill our allotments, and we have occasionally been asked to help fill the Republican side when they aren’t able to do so.”

We reached out to the Republican party for comment, but have not heard back. Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.