Doden calls on not-for-profit hospitals to invest in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana Head of Economic Development and Greater Fort Wayne Eric Doden is calling for Indiana not-for-profit hospitals like Parkview to establish a $10-billion dollar fund to drive money into Hoosier companies and communities. He says it is the least they could considering most of the money came from Indiana families.

“The $27 billion, or at least a vast portion of that $27 billion, was brought to the hospitals from people in Indiana,” said Doden.

That number comes from a study by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. According to their findings, a portion of that money is invested outside of Indiana. Doden says he is not saying the hospitals should not invest that money, just that they should consider putting that money in places that would benefit the Hoosiers that the hospitals serve. That is where the Main Street Fund comes into play.

“We think it’d be prudent for that money that was brought to the hospitals from Hoosiers to be invested in companies and organizations, and entrepreneurs, and in communities that have Hoosiers in them.”

Doden suggested it could support publically-traded Indiana companies or even educational systems. What really matters, he said, it that it goes back to the state economy.

“What we’re calling for is for the Indiana Hospital Association hire a professional fund manager. A ten billion dollar fund is a very large fund. It needs to be professionally managed. Have that professional manager with them and with the public and other people that are engaged to come up with a strategy and a plan to invest this back in Indiana and invest it in Hoosiers.”

The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) disagrees with the study, saying it got the numbers wrong.

“It pulls in numbers from a national system with a very large health system with facilities across the country and moves those dollars into a column as if they were part of Indiana hospital reserves and it’s simply not true,” said Brian Tabor, President of the IHA.

Tabor said it also ignores the cost of education and research, and the fact that hospitals are often the biggest employers in their area. Parkview provided data to show that they invested more than $17 million in training, research, and financial contributions to community groups. That is about in-line with what Lutheran Health paid in taxes that same year.