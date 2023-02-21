FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Recent documents show another retro diner chain could be making its way to Fort Wayne.

Planning documents detailed plans for Freddy’s Frozen Custard to open a new location near the intersection of Illinois and Hadley roads.

Two sons founded the restaurant in 2002 and named it after their father, Freddy Simon, who was a World War II veteran.

Documents show the proposed layout for a possible Freddy’s Frozen Custard in southwest Fort Wayne.

Although the restaurant originated from Kansas, numerous locations can be found in Indianapolis, west central and south central Indiana.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard offers various diner staples including hamburgers, fish sandwiches and its namesake: frozen custard.

Plans had been made in 2021 to open a location at the intersection of Dupont and Diebold roads on Fort Wayne’s north side, but those plans did not move forward.