Doctors raising awareness during Heart Health Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, which is why cardiologists raise awareness about its risks during Heart Health Awareness Month.

“Heart Health Month is important because it does raise awareness of the number one killer among men and women in the United States,” said Dr. Roy Robertson, the president of the Parkview Heart Institute. “There needs to be more vigilance I think toward our heart health and particularly in these times of the COVID pandemic.”

Dr. Robertson says he’s noticed many patients avoiding care because of the pandemic. According to him, in some areas of the country interactions between patients and doctors are down 38%, which could “lead to some challenges coming forward.”

“We’re seeing way too much of that right now. People presenting more ill, more dramatic emergency room visits, and a higher mortality rate from heart attacks meaning more people are dying from heart attacks when they have them,” said Dr. Robertson. “I think that we could have done a better job if we would have been able to attract some attention earlier.”

Symptoms to look out for include include shortness of breath, chest discomfort and a reduction in the ability to walk a certain distance that you could before.

However, these symptoms don’t always present themselves.

“About half or 40% of the time, the onset of cardiovascular disease is very abrupt and when that occurs sometimes it can lead to death,” said Dr. Robertson. “So we don’t always have a way to predict how, how your symptoms are going to present, and therefore it’s it’s really important that we pay close attention to our health overall.”

In addition to regularly seeing their physician and a heart specialist if they feel its necessary, Dr. Robertson recommends patients try to stay active.

“If you have exercise equipment at home you should be using it,” said Dr. Robertson. “Focus primarily on aerobic activities, things that utilize our heart and our muscles in our legs and arms. 20 to 40 minutes, five to seven days a week.”

He suggests anyone without equipment walk up and down their stairs or walk outside.

Other things to be cognizant of include maintaining a healthy diet and getting enough sleep to avoid gaining weight and changing your physiology.

“Once our physiology changes weight gain becomes pretty rapid and people notice that they don’t have to eat a lot and gain some significant weight,” said Dr. Robertson. “Of course when you gain weight and you feel fatigued, you don’t feel like doing things, then you don’t get into that aerobic element and things kind of circle. Then we get into poor sleep habits.”

Learning to take your own blood pressure and pulse are also things Dr. Robertson says could be helpful because its “at your own convenience, not painful and very quick.”