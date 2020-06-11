Doctor charged in drunken driving crash that killed baby faces upgraded charges

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The doctor charged with driving while drunk and killing a 2-month-old baby in a head-on crash learned that two of the charges he is facing have been upgraded.

On Monday, Russel Legreid was in court for a pretrial conference and hearing to amend information first presented to the court back in February.

Originally Legreid was facing four felonies.

Causing death while operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or above (Level 4)

Causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Level 4)

Causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or above (Level 5)

Causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Level 5)

However, on Monday the two Level 5 felonies were upgraded to Level 4 felonies and have been amended to read “causing catastrophic injury. ” A Level 4 felony carries a sentence of 2-12 years sentence.

Back in January, police responded to the 1700 block of North Main Street on a report of a vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicated that Legreid was driving his pickup truck on Main Street when he crossed the center line into the path of a minivan driven by 25-year-old Eliseo Martinez Jr.

Martinez and three children inside – aged 6, 5, and 2 months – were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where the 2-month-old was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Legreid was a board-certified otolaryngologist practicing in Bluffton. According to a statement from Lutheran Health officials, in 2019 Legreid submitted his resignation effective March 2020 and has not seen patients since the crash. Before the crash, Legreid was in the process of relocating to Georgia.

The Indiana Medical Board has suspended Legreid’s medical license in the state while the Indiana Attorney General’s office investigates. The Georgia Composite Medical Board database did not indicate a license suspension in Indiana nor a pending criminal case on Legreid’s profile.

Legreid is currently out on bond and is free to leave the state as long as he appears in court. He will be back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 5.