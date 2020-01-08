Do you need to fully write 2020 on documents?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a warning making its way across the internet: fully writing 2020, instead of only 20. The social posts say scammers can take advantage of someone not putting the four digits on the documents.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana says it has not seen the scam happen in our area, yet. BBB of Northern Indiana president and CEO, Marjorie Stephens, says the organization is encouraging people to be safe than sorry on the topic.

She says scammers can add two digits to the end of the “20,” which can make a check void, or even discredit legal documents. Stephens says BBB’s have only heard of people doing this to checks.

She believes banks are aware of the possibility of the scam, and are ready to take on the fraud if need be.

She doesn’t believe anyone can do any real harm with the possible scam, but say it’s is good practice to write out the date every time.

“Anytime there’s any legal document and check, you really should write it out completely. So, you know, January, you spell out January, the four digits in the year… Most legal documents require that… And I think it’s just an extra safety feature, with you know, this day and age and all the scams that are happening I think that’s it’s maybe a wise thing to do,” says Stephens.

