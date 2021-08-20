‘Do not go to the ER’: Huntington Health officials warns public as hospital reaches capacity

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington Parkview Hospital’s Emergency department is filled to capacity, with a medical staff spread to thin and limited beds.

The Huntington County Health Department stated the hospital is seeing a double of amount of patients than usual. The Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger compared it to winter of 2020. According to Dr. Pflieger, that was the time when Northeast Indiana had the most deaths during COVID-19.

“It just makes for beds being a little harder to get. If you look at the District 3 area of what beds are open, that number is shrinking,” said Dr. Pflieger. “I talk to nurses who have left there [the hospital] feeling exhausted and defeated…just exhausted, I don’t know how else to express it.”

Amongst the tidal wave of patients, a bulk are related to COVID-19, and mainly the “over utilization of the ER” with people wanting to get tested.

“We are really trying to communicate with people that if you’re just interested to know if you got COVID, go to a testing site, go get it done at a pharmacy, go to your doctor’s office. Do not go to the ER,” Dr. Pflieger said. “A lot of the testing sites are free versus an ER bill which is going to be a lot more money. There is still a big portion of people who are going to have mild symptoms but don’t need ER resources.”

Dr. Pflieger added that the ER beds are for people with sever symptoms and other medical patients such as someone who had a heart attack, stroke, or was in a crash.

To schedule an appointment to be tested, click here.