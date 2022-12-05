FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 5, 2022 was a big day for Do It Best, Corp. It’s the first day in 75 years employees reported to work at a location other than the offices on Nelson Road in New Haven.

Do It Best is the anchor tenant of Electric Works and moved its corporate headquarters to Building 26 on the Electric Works campus. On Monday, about a quarter of the nearly 500 Do It Best employees arrived. More employees will move in the rest of this week.

WANE 15 got exclusive access as employees unpacked and settled into their new digs.

“We’re so excited that this is our first day in Building 26 on the Electric Works campus. The amount of opportunity that it opens up for us to be on campus, not only to attract new talent, but to retain current staff and to be able to collaborate freely in all of our spaces, is really exciting,” Allison Meyer, Do It Best Communication Manager, said.

Moving hundreds of employees is no small feat, but Do It Best had a tote system to keep everyone organized.

“Team members packed totes with their things and electronics and we had a labeling system so the movers could finish packing them up and then when they arrived here the totes were waiting and their technology is all set up, so you just have to unload your tote and plug in and get going,” Meyer said.

All the employees will be moved in by next Monday.

WANE 15 will give an exclusive, more detailed tour of the new Do It Best space at Electric Works on a special show, Inside Electric Works, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.