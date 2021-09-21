Do It Best granted $2M from City Council to retain employees while moving to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to approve a grant to help Do It Best retain its international headquarters in Fort Wayne.

In a 6:3 vote, council approved a maximum grant of $2 million over seven years to help Do It Best retain its 413 full-time equivalent positions and add 90 new full-time employees with an annual wage of $75,000.

According to the resolution, council expects the first payment to be made in 2023 after the company relocates to Electric Works.

A Do It Best official is now speaking to council.



He said the company has grown over the years and for that reason their current location in New Haven is “unworkable.”



They want to stay in Fort Wayne. They are “thrilled” to be going in Electric Works. — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 21, 2021

In the agreement, if Do It Best moves from the Electric Works West campus or closes down its operations during the disbursement period, it will forfeit the remaining payments.

