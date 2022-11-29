FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As part of Giving Tuesday, the Do it Best Foundation donated $100,000 to Neighborhood Health through a philanthropic initiative.

The initiative, The Big Give, aims to make a positive impact in northeast Indiana by providing a charitable grant to one area nonprofit organization each year.

In addition to the $100,000 award, The Big Give also will give an additional $50,000 in matching funds if Neighborhood Health can raise that amount.

“Neighborhood Health makes a major impact in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana because of the organization’s focus on community health,” said Rich Lynch, president of the Do it Best Foundation.

The organization recently acquired the Ward building at 3501 Warsaw St. and shared a vision for a community health center that will provide numerous health services in south Fort Wayne.

“The need is great, particularly in southeast Fort Wayne, and their plan to address infant mortality, among other critical areas of healthcare, aligns perfectly with the goals of the Foundation,” Lynch said.

Neighborhood Health has started a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to reach the $50,000 goal.

“In the nonprofit world, every cent matters in trying to accomplish your mission,” said Angie Zaegel, president and CEO of Neighborhood Health.