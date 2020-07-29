Do it Best finalizes Electric Works lease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Electric Works announced Wednesday that Do it Best Corp. has signed a lease to become the anchor tenant at the project which will occupy the former GE complex just south of downtown Fort Wayne. The company had signed a letter of intent to become the anchor tenant back in February.

According to Electric Works, the lease calls for Do it Best Corp. to occupy approximately 200,000 square feet of space on multiple floors in Building 26 on the project’s West Campus, with the ability to add an additional 20,000 square feet if needed for expansion. Do it Best will move into Electric Works as soon as construction is complete on West Campus, which is expected to be in the second half of 2022. The company is currently headquartered in New Haven.

“This lease signing demonstrates again our commitment to Electric Works and the team behind it – this transformational project provides us a unique opportunity to enhance and expand our already great team,” said Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr. “I’m excited by the significant amount of progress the development team has made the past several months, I’m inspired by their vision for this project and its potential impact on our community, and I’m confident that we’ll be celebrating the start of construction on our new home very soon. I’m hopeful that our signing of the lease gives the project, which will benefit the entire region, every chance to succeed.”

The City of Fort Wayne must still approve an Economic Development Agreement before construction can begin. On Tuesday it was announced that Weigand Construction had secured all the necessary construction permits.

A City of Fort Wayne spokesperson told WANE 15 that an update on outstanding aspects of the Economic Development Agreement on Thursday.