DNR to stock rainbow trout at two Fort Wayne locations, one in Huntington

The DNR will stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with rainbow trout measuring 12-14 inches long.



In Fort Wayne, Shoaff Park will receive 300 fish, and Spy Run Creek will receive 200. Memorial Park in Huntington will be stocked with 200 fish.



There will not be any special events associated with the Fort Wayne stockings. Fishing can take place once the fish have been stocked, which will occur on Oct. 15.



Memorial Park in Huntington will hold a family fishing event on Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. No trout fishing will be allowed before that event. Participants will be asked to register before fishing. Learn more about the event: https://fb.me/e/4RbtDLliQ.



All anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license and trout stamp. The catch limit is five trout per angler.



Shoaff Park is on Fort Wayne’s northeast side at 6401 St. Joe Road. The pond is at the west end of the park, by the St. Joseph River.



The Spy Run Creek stocking is in Franke Park across the parking lot from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.



Memorial Park is west of downtown Huntington at 1200 West Park Drive. The park has two ponds, but only the north pond will be stocked.



Stockings like these offer an exciting and safe way for families and anglers to experience the fun of fishing. To learn about additional stockings, please visit: wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.