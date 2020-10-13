DNR to stock 500 trout at parks in Allen and Huntington counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it will stock 500 trout at two parks in Huntington and Allen counties later this week.

Shoaff Park in Fort Wayne will be stocked with 300 rainbow trout, while Memorial Park in Huntington will receive 200 trout. The trout will range in length from 12 to 14 inches long.

There will be no event associated with the stocking at Shoaff Park as in past years. Trout will be stocked on Friday, Oct. 16. Anglers can start fishing as soon as stocking is completed.

Memorial Park will hold a family fishing event starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; however, the Huntington Parks Department will not provide fishing rods or bait as in the past. Fishing will be prohibited until the event starts. Participants will practice social distancing.

Anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license and trout stamp. Each can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish. The catch limit per angler is five trout.

Shoaff Park is on Fort Wayne’s northeast side at 6401 St. Joe Road. The pond is at the west end of the park, down by the St. Joseph River.

Memorial Park is west of downtown Huntington at 1200 West Park Drive. The park has two ponds, but only the north pond will be stocked. DNR’s trout stocking program offers an exciting and safe way for families and anglers to experience the fun of fishing. Find out more about upcoming stockings at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.

