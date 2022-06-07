NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WANE) – Conservation officers with Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources are reminding boaters of a state law after two were rescued Tuesday from the water.

Around 2:10 p.m., Kosciusko County Dispatch received a call about two sinking boats on Shock Lake.

The investigation found Dalton Stiver, 25, of Cromwell and Charles Stiver, 47, of Syracuse were testing a boat on the lake when it began to fill with water. While attempting to keep the vessel afloat, the second boat also began taking on water.

The boats quickly sank, officers said, leaving both operators in the water without personal flotation devices (PFDs). They were able to hold on to the submerged vessels until rescue crews arrived and launched an air boat to safely bring both men out of the water, according to the report.

The boat operators were issued for not having wearable PFDs on the watercraft. Conservation officers noted in the release the state law requires every person on a boat to have wearable PFDs.