SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County man wearing a full-body harness that was not attached to his tree stand fell about 15 to 20 feet Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of North County Road 575 East in Shelbyville at about 4:46 p.m. and found 46-year-old Timothy Balting suffering from injuries due to the fall, a media release said.

Balting was attempting to move his hang on the tree stand when he fell, the DNR said.

Despite his injuries, Balting was able to use his cellphone to call for help. Medics took him to Methodist Hosptial with back, arm and pelvis injuries.

Conservation officers stress that everyone using elevated platforms need to always wear a full-body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to up or remove a tree stand by themselves and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up.