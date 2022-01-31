DNR researching the decline of Cisco fish population

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the lesser-known Hoosier fish is Cisco, but its numbers in northern Indiana lakes have decreased dramatically over the last several decades.

“Approximately 50 years ago, we had 40 lakes with Cisco and we’re now down to 7,” said Matthew Linn, an Indiana DNR Fisheries Research Biologist, “We believe that’s the result of loss of cold water habitat in these lakes.”

Cisco are the only cold-water fish species native to northern Indiana’s inland glacial lakes providing an important link between an open water habitat and other fish species like bluegill and largemouth bass. Indiana DNR has been looking into the population decrease of Cisco and believes the loss of the cold water habitat is due to the land that helps feed these lakes.

“The habitat loss for coldwater is primarily a result of what we believe is nutrient enrichment,” explained Linn, “So, nutrients running off the land from within the watershed and around the lake itself.”

DNR and USGS collecting Cisco from Crooked Lake

Crooked Lake on the Whitley and Noble county line is one of the seven lakes still home to the slender, silver-colored fish. Earlier this year the DNR collected Cisco from Crooked Lake as a part of a research project with the United States Geological Survey. They are looking to compare the water temperature tolerance of Cisco in Indiana to populations elsewhere in the Midwest.

“We hope to learn if the Cisco in Indiana have a higher water temperature tolerance than elsewhere in the Midwest. Then to help determine, if there is a difference, if there’s a more appropriate population for reintroductions in the Midwest,” added Linn.

In December of 2020 Cisco were added to the list of state endangered species, making it unlawful to take or possess the species. Right now the primary focus of the DNR when it comes to Cisco in Indiana is to preserve the existing water quality of the seven lakes with populations, before working to restore the population once the research is completed.