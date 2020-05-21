DNR places boating restrictions on several area lakes

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed restrictions on several lakes in northeast Indiana because of high water.

The following lakes have been placed under an idle speed restriction:

Tippecanoe and James (Little Tippecanoe) Lake in Kosciusko County

The Barbee chain includeing Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes

The West Lakes chain in Noble County including Jones, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes

According to the DNR an idle speed restriction is put into place when surface water conditions are likely to enter dwelling structures as a result of a wake.