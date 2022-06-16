JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One of two girls who were pulled from a pond in Indianapolis after going under the water has died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The other girl is still in critical condition, the DNR said.

Emergency crews were called to a pond in a subdivision in Greenwood at about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday after two juvenile girls were separated from a group playing in the water and did not resurface. Greenwood firefighters and police officers found the girls in 15 feet of water, the DNR said.

They were both transported to the Franciscan Health Hospital and Community South in critical condition. Sometime before 11:30 p.m., one of the girls was pronounced dead, according to the DNR. The Marion County Coroner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of either girl has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.