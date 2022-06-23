File photo of an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement boat.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is trying to determine what caused a large number of crappie to die at Loon Lake in Whitley County.

Photos shared to WANE 15 appear to show hundreds or more of the fish floating along the shore. It doesn’t appear any other type of fish was affected according to the DNR. Water samples have been taken and sent to Purdue University for analysis. It might take a couple of weeks for results.

The DNR doesn’t know how many fish have died.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.