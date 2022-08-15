FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday 20 counties will receive grants totaling over $1.2 million through the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement Program (LARE).

The grants will fund projects that will improve seven lakes and 17 streams across Indiana, including a $100,000 grant to build and improve upon a stream in a section of the Maumee River in Allen County.

Most of the projects aim to improve water quality by improving sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams, which will maintain wildlife populations and improve recreational activities.

Two wetland projects will also provide 25 acres of new wetland in Indiana, which will aid in flood retention, water filtration and habitat improvements for wildlife in those areas.

LARE grants are funded through an annual fee paid by Hoosiers with a boat registered with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.