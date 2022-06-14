LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – There are now roughly 3,000 brown trout swimming in waters in both LaGrange and Steuben counties thanks to the Department of Natural Resources.

DNR-provided photo of brown trout

The DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked the Oliver Lake chain in LaGrange – which includes the Oliver, Olin and Martin lakes – as well as the Pigeon River at county roads 327 and 175 in Steuben County this past May, according to a media release.

Officials said the trout were obtained from Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Kentucky.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, not including Lake Michigan or its tributaries, is five trout per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one can be a brown trout. If taken from the Oliver Lake chain, brown trout must be at least 18 inches long.

Anglers 18 years and older need a fishing license and trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout, which can be bought at on.IN.gov/HuntFish.