INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – All aerial treatments to slow the spread of spongy moth, formerly dubbed “gypsy moth,” have been completed for the year, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

FILE – In this July 28, 2008, file photo, a female Lymantria dispar moth lays her eggs on the trunk of a tree in the Salmon River State Forest in Hebron, Conn.

The treatments conducted by the division of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology were done in Allen, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wells, Noble, LaPorte, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Pulaski, Starke and Wabash counties, the DNR said.

Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States, according to the department of natural resources. The treatments done most recently employed a mating-disruption process using an organic product made with food-grade materials.

The droplets contain pheromone, which disrupts the insect’s mating cycle, the department of natural resources said.

The DNR will likely return to to the northern parts of Indiana along with sections of the central and southern part of the state next spring or summer to help slow the spread again.

