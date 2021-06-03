DNR adding K-9 officers to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – K-9 units are going to be partners in crime solving with Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers.

WANE 15 learned they will be used to help track individuals or track wildlife crimes such as poaching. However, the DNR said they are not considered normal K-9 unites because they are only used as resource protection dogs and trackers.

“They will smell deer, turkey, ginseng… which has some value to it that people harvest illegally. They’ll smell fire worms. They’ll smell gun oil, fire arm casings, burnt powder. And then they’re also trained in tracking,” said Sgt. Patrick Heidenreicht, Indiana Conservation Officer.

The dogs have already been put to good use when they helped to track a missing child in Adams County.