FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From West Philadelphia to Bel Air to Fort Wayne.

DJ Jazzy Jeff of Fresh Prince fame will teach a DJ and Music Production workshop for free Monday at Sweetwater.

“That has been on my bucket list,” he told WANE 15 over Zoom from his Philadelphia home studio. “As you see with all of the gear here, Sweetwater is kind of like a candy store so you have no idea how excited I am.”

The real-life Jeffrey Townes partnered with Will Smith on huge, Grammy-winning hip-hop hits starting in 1989. Since then, he has seen a lot of technology changes.

“I still probably have 100,000 records in here. I kept all of my vinyl. I have a tape machine that I spent $100,000 on maybe 35 years ago that is now in my laptop.”

He thinks anyone with an interest in DJing, music production “or even just music lovers” should attend. He enjoys explaining how the equipment creates different sounds to mix together into the songs people love.

“Making music to me is like giving birth every time you make a song. You’re making something that can be the most important thing in somebody’s life. You’re making somebody’s wedding song sometimes that you know they’ll never forget. This has been amazing for me.”

Jeff says he still plays shows 160 nights a year – 130 of them oversees. “From South Dakota to South Bend to South Africa.”

After a virtual appearance at GearFest last year, Jeff is ready for the in-person Fort Wayne visit.

“A lot of my friends have gone and have been absolutely blown away. So I’m excited. It’s my turn.”