FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Divers searched a pond in a north Fort Wayne subdivision for the second time Wednesday, reportedly in search of a missing 81-year-old man.

Crews were at the pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood off Auburn Road Wednesday afternoon searching for Steven Clemmer, who was was last seen walking in the area Friday evening.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Clemmer on Saturday. It said he was believed to be in extreme danger. Police confirmed later that Clemmer has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Authorities searched the pond – off Sevan Lake Court and Hera Court – on Saturday.

On Wednesday then, search crews were at the pond again, and divers were in the water.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when more information comes to light.