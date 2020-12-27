Distracted driving causes crash in DeKalb County early Sunday; 2 injured

According to police, an 18-year-old was driving eastbound on CR 40, when he failed to navigate a turn in the roadway and ran the vehicle off the road. The vehicle continued through a field until it came to a stop in a drainage ditch.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were injured in a crash in DeKalb County early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 0030 Block of CR 40 around 12:45 a.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old was driving eastbound on CR 40, when he failed to navigate a turn in the roadway and ran the vehicle off the road. The vehicle continued through a field until it came to a stop in a drainage ditch.

Police say the driver was distracted which caused the vehicle to run off the roadway.

The vehicle’s two passengers were injured and transported to a hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.