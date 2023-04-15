FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana is hosting its annual event to help you safely dispose of your documents. The organization is hosting Shred Day.

BBB Serving Northern Indiana vice president Jan Diaz stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. You can see that in the interview above. She also explains why it’s important to shred your documents safely.

“The event is free, though a minimum $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged. BBB’s Charitable & Educational Foundation is a recognized 501c(3) that provides education to consumers and business leaders. Programs include Annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics, Students of Integrity Scholarships, Shredding events and Scam Awareness and Avoidance programs,” said the BBB.

Suggested documents to shred include:

Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old

Paid utility bills more than a month old

Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations

ATM receipts

Tax documents more than seven years old

Shred Day is Saturday, April 22. It runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until the trucks are filled. It’s happening at the Coliseum parking lot, 4000 Parnell Avenue. You can click here to learn more.