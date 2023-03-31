FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 911 dispatcher who was working when Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey was killed when a driver fleeing police struck him on I-69 has been recognized for his work.

The Indiana Statewide 911 Board posted on Facebook that William Hayes stayed focused on doing his job even after learning Bailey had died. Hayes who has been on the department for just over two years “never got that excited voice, he didn’t freeze, or anything else that would have made the situation worse than it was.”