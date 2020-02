FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dixon has announced his retirement. With prior experience on the Board of Directors, Dixon assumed the role of CEO on an interim basis in 2014 with the intent of serving only six months. He decided to extend his tenure due to his love for Matthew 25 and its Gospel-based mission. After nearly 6 years of service, Mark declared that, “with all things in life there is a beginning and an end and I do believe I have done what was asked of me here and it is now time for someone else to sit in my chair.”

The Board of Directors has set up a search committee and is actively seeking a replacement.