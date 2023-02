FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Come see the magic next weekend as Disney on Ice comes to the Fort Wayne Memorial Coliseum Feb. 23-26.

The show featured next weekend will be “Into the Magic”. Show times are Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are as low as $15 per person.