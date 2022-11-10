FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mark your calendars! Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, princesses and more beloved Disney characters will be in Fort Wayne this upcoming February for Disney on Ice presents Into The Magic.

Disney On Ice, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., will be showcasing an “action-packed extravaganza” with characters from Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast on ice skates. Show dates and times range from Feb. 23-26, 2023 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

According to a release from the Coliseum, tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 15. Fans can also sign up before then to become a preferred customer and “get exclusive access” to pre-sale information. Tickets can be found on the Disney On Ice website.

For more information about Disney On Ice, visit their social media channels.